ELYFI (ELFI) Information ELYFI is DeFi project to utilize real assets brought on-chain through the ELYSIA protocol. ELYSIA is a project that tokenizes real assets. ELYSIA is a protocol that makes real assets into asset tokens (NFTs) to be used on-chain, and the asset tokens created in this way can be used in ELYSIA's DeFi, ELYFI. Participants in the ELYFI Protocol can obtain investment returns by supplying liquidity to the money pool or can borrow liquidity using asset tokens as collateral and can contribute to the protocol's stability and development through governance participation and staking. Official Website: https://www.elyfi.world/en

ELYFI (ELFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ELYFI (ELFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

