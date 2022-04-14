El Dorito (DORITO) Tokenomics
El Dorito (previously El Dorado) is a crosschain trading and portfolio management platform that offers a swapping interface, a multichain yield aggregator, and an on/offramp. The El Dorito Country Club token, $DORITO serves as both a marketing meme and a membership currency permitting feeless use of all features on our platform. This membership model is the first of its kind, "Crypto Country Club." Membership requires owning 0.01% supply of $DORITO, 'The World's First Gold Chip Asset'
Understanding the tokenomics of El Dorito (DORITO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DORITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DORITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
