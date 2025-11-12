Eggle Energy (ENG) Tokenomics
In the rapidly evolving blockchain space, Eggle stands out as a pioneer in decentralized gaming, seamlessly merging digital assets, interactive entertainment, and decentralized finance (DeFi) into a single immersive ecosystem. Built on the innovative NFT ERC-6551 standard, Eggle transforms how players interact with in-game assets by enabling true ownership, on-chain functionality, and dynamic engagement.
This standard empowers each NFT to act as a fully functional smart wallet, holding other assets and interacting directly with the blockchain without intermediaries. Players can nurture and evolve their digital companions, participate in in-game economies, and trade assets securely and transparently. The result is an enriched gaming experience where every action, from feeding your chick to acquiring rare items, carries tangible value both inside and outside the game world.
Eggle doesn’t just offer a game—it offers a living, breathing ecosystem where entertainment meets opportunity, and where every player has the power to shape their journey while benefiting from a fully on-chain, player-driven economy.
Eggle Energy (ENG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eggle Energy (ENG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ENG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ENG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ENG Price Prediction
Want to know where ENG might be heading? Our ENG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
