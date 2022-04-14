Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Effective accelerationism (E/ACC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Information e/acc is a memecoin inspired by the philosophical movement of the same name. Effective accelerationism, often abbreviated as "e/acc", is a 21st-century philosophical movement that advocates for an explicitly pro-technology stance. Its proponents believe that unrestricted technological progress (especially driven by artificial intelligence) is a solution to universal human problems like poverty, war and climate change. We believe in promoting and supporting this movement by expressing it as a cultural artifact on the blockchain. Official Website: https://eacconsol.com Buy E/ACC Now!

Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Effective accelerationism (E/ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 573.16K $ 573.16K $ 573.16K Total Supply: $ 999.91M $ 999.91M $ 999.91M Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M $ 999.91M $ 999.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 573.16K $ 573.16K $ 573.16K All-Time High: $ 0.03699783 $ 0.03699783 $ 0.03699783 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00057677 $ 0.00057677 $ 0.00057677 Learn more about Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) price

Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of E/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many E/ACC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand E/ACC's tokenomics, explore E/ACC token's live price!

E/ACC Price Prediction Want to know where E/ACC might be heading? Our E/ACC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See E/ACC token's Price Prediction now!

