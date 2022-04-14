Ecotrader (ECT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ecotrader (ECT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ecotrader (ECT) Information Ecotrader is a blockchain-based platform that enables fractional ownership of renewable energy projects through asset tokenization. It allows investors to participate in green energy projects by purchasing tokenized shares by fractional ownership and opens the door for crypto investor to take part in the growing energy sector, bridging the gap between the retail investors and the renewable energy sector Official Website: https://www.ecotrader.io Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tpu3rXuNyzXcVQ9NOTqhvSvMfVIya48n/view?usp=drive_link Buy ECT Now!

Ecotrader (ECT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ecotrader (ECT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.93K $ 55.93K $ 55.93K Total Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 305.34M $ 305.34M $ 305.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.27K $ 73.27K $ 73.27K All-Time High: $ 0.00166372 $ 0.00166372 $ 0.00166372 All-Time Low: $ 0.00015604 $ 0.00015604 $ 0.00015604 Current Price: $ 0.00018323 $ 0.00018323 $ 0.00018323 Learn more about Ecotrader (ECT) price

Ecotrader (ECT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ecotrader (ECT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ECT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ECT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ECT's tokenomics, explore ECT token's live price!

ECT Price Prediction Want to know where ECT might be heading? Our ECT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ECT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!