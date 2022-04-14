EBERT (EBERT) Tokenomics
EBERT: The Enigmatic Being of Base Chain
EBERT is a groundbreaking project redefining the boundaries of creativity in the crypto space. Positioned as a trailblazer on the Base Chain, EBERT is more than just a crypto initiative—it's a movement designed to empower artists, creators, and innovators in the decentralized ecosystem.
Built on the robust infrastructure of Base Chain, EBERT merges blockchain technology with artistic expression, providing a seamless platform for creatives to showcase, monetize, and innovate. By leveraging smart contracts, EBERT ensures trustless interactions and transparency, making it a safe and efficient space for collaboration and growth.
At its core, EBERT embodies the spirit of evolution and resilience, blazing a path that reimagines how creativity and blockchain intersect. The project introduces unique mechanisms for decentralized funding, NFT creation, and community-driven projects, enabling creators to break free from traditional limitations.
EBERT’s ecosystem is a hub for collaboration, where like-minded individuals can connect, share ideas, and collectively shape the future of decentralized creativity. Its user-friendly interface and innovative tools lower the entry barriers for creators, making the crypto space accessible to all, regardless of technical expertise.
With EBERT, the Base Chain transforms into more than a blockchain—it becomes a canvas for ideas, a stage for performances, and a launchpad for the next generation of creative pioneers. Join EBERT and be part of the enigmatic journey shaping the future of crypto creativity.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EBERT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EBERT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.