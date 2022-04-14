Dyordotcom (DYOR) Tokenomics

Dyordotcom (DYOR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dyordotcom (DYOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Dyordotcom (DYOR) Information

Your go-to platform for real-time crypto insights, charts, and trading! Providing traders with transparency and control in Web3.

All the Digital Tools for Your Crypto Project in One Place DYOR brings everything you need to manage, grow, and scale your crypto project into one seamless platform. Whether you're launching a new token, managing a thriving community, or building long-term strategies, we’ve got you covered. Our dashboard integrates essential tools for transparency, marketing, analytics, and security, all in one user-friendly interface..

Official Website:
https://dyor.com

Dyordotcom (DYOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dyordotcom (DYOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.09M
$ 1.09M
Total Supply:
$ 450.58M
$ 450.58M
Circulating Supply:
$ 450.58M
$ 450.58M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.09M
$ 1.09M
All-Time High:
$ 0.02001748
$ 0.02001748
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0016664
$ 0.0016664
Current Price:
$ 0.00242568
$ 0.00242568

Dyordotcom (DYOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dyordotcom (DYOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DYOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DYOR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DYOR's tokenomics, explore DYOR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.