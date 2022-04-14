DYOR hub (DYORHUB) Tokenomics
DYOR hub is the trusted platform for Solana memecoin research, discussions, and real-time updates. Connect with verified Twitter users, discover trending tokens, and make informed decisions in the cryptocurrency space.
Discuss Join conversations about memecoins with Twitter-verified users and build a trusted network of reliable sources.
Get Updates Find memecoin news and updates from verified sources with real-time notifications and alerts about important developments.
Share Knowledge Help others avoid scams by sharing your memecoin research and due diligence with the community of verified users.
Understanding the tokenomics of DYOR hub (DYORHUB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DYORHUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DYORHUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.