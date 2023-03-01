DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics

DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DucatusX (DUCX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

DucatusX (DUCX) Information

What is the project about? The DucatusX blockchain protocol was deployed to expand the Ducatus Group’s vision of blockchain usability. DUCX, the native coin of the DucatusX blockchain, started trading in December 2022.

What makes your project unique? DucatusX provides an infrastructural support framework that equips blockchain developers with the necessary tools for creating and deploying smart contracts that comply with DRC-20 standards, enabling the development of both current and future decentralized applications. DucatusX Coin (DUCX) is the native coin that pays all transaction fees deployed on the DucatusX ecosystem.

To date, DucatusX is home to the following projects: QMN (Queen Margherita Napoli) Token JWAN Token AA+ Token GOLD MV Token Bullion Token My Planet Earth (MPE) Token Serenissima NFT GOLD MV NFT Pizza Heritage NFT Prime Gold NFT S.E.E.D. NFT

Fast Facts • Total number of DUCX is fixed at maximum 777,874,205 • Layer 1 blockchain, EVM-compatible • Low transaction and gas fees, smart contracts available • Enables only trusted and verified project tokens • Strong supporting community • Native blockchain for the upcoming NFTyNation market place and AA+ DEX

Official Website:
https://ducatus.com
Whitepaper:
https://ducatus.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Whitepaper.pdf

DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DucatusX (DUCX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M
Total Supply:
$ 777.87M
$ 777.87M$ 777.87M
Circulating Supply:
$ 278.11M
$ 278.11M$ 278.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.33M
$ 6.33M$ 6.33M
All-Time High:
$ 0.198591
$ 0.198591$ 0.198591
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00326782
$ 0.00326782$ 0.00326782
Current Price:
$ 0.00812775
$ 0.00812775$ 0.00812775

DucatusX (DUCX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DucatusX (DUCX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DUCX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DUCX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DUCX's tokenomics, explore DUCX token's live price!

DUCX Price Prediction

Want to know where DUCX might be heading? Our DUCX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.