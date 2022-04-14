dTRINITY USD (DUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dTRINITY USD (DUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dTRINITY USD (DUSD) Information dTRINITY USD (dUSD) is a decentralized stablecoin fully backed by an exogenous, on-chain reserve of other USD-denominated stablecoins and yield-bearing stablecoins. Based on the ERC-20 standard, every dUSD token is backed by at least $1 of collateral. It is also the world’s first subsidized stablecoin, with underlying reserve earnings externalized to its borrowers instead of token holders or stakers. Official Website: https://dtrinity.org Whitepaper: https://docs.dtrinity.org Buy DUSD Now!

dTRINITY USD (DUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dTRINITY USD (DUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.95M $ 1.95M $ 1.95M Total Supply: $ 1.94M $ 1.94M $ 1.94M Circulating Supply: $ 1.94M $ 1.94M $ 1.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.95M $ 1.95M $ 1.95M All-Time High: $ 1.046 $ 1.046 $ 1.046 All-Time Low: $ 0.968313 $ 0.968313 $ 0.968313 Current Price: $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 Learn more about dTRINITY USD (DUSD) price

dTRINITY USD (DUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dTRINITY USD (DUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUSD's tokenomics, explore DUSD token's live price!

DUSD Price Prediction Want to know where DUSD might be heading? Our DUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DUSD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!