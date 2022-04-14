DREAM (DREAM) Tokenomics
Dreamcoins is an AI token launcher. Simply input a prompt or upload an image and the platform instantly generates and deploys the token for you - no wallet or ETH required. Dreamcoins is building tools to make token launches as easy as chatting with Claude or ChatGPT. Dreamcoins is the easiest way to launch a token and also allows for anonymous token launches. The platform streamlines the entire token creation process, eliminating technical barriers and complex smart contract interactions. Whether you're an artist wanting to tokenize your work, a community leader looking to launch a social token, or an entrepreneur with a unique concept, Dreamcoins provides the infrastructure to bring your vision to life instantly. With built-in features for customization and automatic smart contract deployment, users can focus on their creative ideas rather than technical implementation. The platform handles all the blockchain complexity behind the scenes, making token launches accessible to everyone.
Understanding the tokenomics of DREAM (DREAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DREAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DREAM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DREAM Price Prediction
