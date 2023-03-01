DragonKing (DRAGONKING) Information

Dragonking token is one of the fastest growing community in crypto memes.Dragonking is on a mission to bring crypto to the average person. Dragonking is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fees than ethereum.With decentralized exchanges on BSC offering lightning-fast swaps and extremely low fees, BSC has started to become one of the most widely used blockchains for Decentralized Finance (Defi).Dragonking has learned a few tricks and lessons from meme father, Doge and Dogeking etc. Dragonking has serious mission of bringing crypto adoption to the main stream with new concepts such as holding rewards, de-centralised exchanges etc.