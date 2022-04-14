Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) Tokenomics
Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) Information
Draggy is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s “The Night Rider” book.
Draggy, a prominent character who embarks on a journey through a vividly imagined world filled with other magical creatures. Draggy embarks on a quest and encounters various characters along the way who become his friends. They are a frog, a rat, and a bat. Together they become a fierce force and have the courage to face the unknown in the mystical lands.
Join us and become a part of our enchanting community!
Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Draggy CTO (DRAGGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRAGGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRAGGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DRAGGY's tokenomics, explore DRAGGY token's live price!
DRAGGY Price Prediction
Want to know where DRAGGY might be heading? Our DRAGGY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.