DoubleUp (UP) Information DoubleUp is a decentralized crypto casino on the Sui blockchain offering raffles, lotteries, and token-based games. Players can win, earn, and level up with no KYC or deposit requirements. The $UP token fuels gameplay incentives, community rewards, and protocol growth, creating a transparent and rewarding on-chain gambling experience for everyone. Its DeFi arm, Unihouse, lets users stake tokens to earn yield from casino volume. Play, stake, and win all in one place. It’s on-chain, transparent, and made for true degen fun. Official Website: https://www.doubleup.fun/ Buy UP Now!

DoubleUp (UP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DoubleUp (UP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.22M $ 22.22M $ 22.22M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 15.00M $ 15.00M $ 15.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.12M $ 148.12M $ 148.12M All-Time High: $ 1.56 $ 1.56 $ 1.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.241032 $ 0.241032 $ 0.241032 Current Price: $ 1.48 $ 1.48 $ 1.48 Learn more about DoubleUp (UP) price

DoubleUp (UP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DoubleUp (UP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UP's tokenomics, explore UP token's live price!

