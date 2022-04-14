Dojo Protocol (DOAI) Information

Dojo Protocol is a pioneering blockchain network aimed at transforming AI data monetization and GPU training. It leverages advanced blockchain technology to create a decentralized and efficient ecosystem for AI development.

Dojo Protocol aims to democratize access to high-powered computing resources, making AI development more accessible and cost-effective. By decentralizing GPU resources and providing secure data transactions, it supports a scalable and inclusive AI ecosystem. The platform generates revenue through GPU training fees, VPN subscription fees, transaction fees from the Data Economy App, and DeFi integrations, ensuring sustainable growth and continuous innovation.