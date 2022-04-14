Dippy Speech (SN58) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dippy Speech (SN58), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dippy Speech (SN58) Information Best Open-Source Speech Model Official Website: https://www.dippyspeech.com/ Buy SN58 Now!

Dippy Speech (SN58) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dippy Speech (SN58), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.17M Total Supply: $ 1.68M Circulating Supply: $ 1.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M All-Time High: $ 1.52 All-Time Low: $ 0.784925 Current Price: $ 1.29

Dippy Speech (SN58) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dippy Speech (SN58) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SN58 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SN58 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SN58's tokenomics, explore SN58 token's live price!

