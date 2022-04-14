DICE ($DICE) Information

MegaDice is an online casino that has been online and operating for approx 2 years and just launched their own token to foster a robust rewards program for their ecosystem. The Mega Dice token serves as the utility token of our platform, enabling users to access premium content, participate in community governance, and redeem exclusive rewards and benefits.At megadice.com, not only do you get to enjoy the best online casino games, sportsbooks, and more, but we're also focused on building a loyalty-driven ecosystem. In line with our commitment, we're redistributing a share of our casino's revenue back to our community through the buyback of the $DICE token. It's our way of saying thank you: play, earn, and reap the rewards!