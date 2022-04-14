DEXTER (DEXTER) Tokenomics
Dexter is the first original story driven meme that rewards its holders with revenue share. He aims to become the un-official mascot of Dexscreener, while also aiming to reach 1B+ marketcap to impress his long term friends, Pepe, Trump & Doge. This is his story, from underdog to top of the world, an American dream come true. Dexter had an idea. He would create a character, a silly yet lovable digital creature who loved money but was always getting into funny situations. He named it after himself " Dexter spent hours drawing and writing stories about Dexter and friends. He wanted Dexter to be relatable, fun, and catchy. He shared his creations on social media. At first, not many people noticed. Dexter felt a little discouraged, but he didn’t give up.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEXTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEXTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
