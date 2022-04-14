dexie bucks (DBX) Tokenomics
dexie is the leading decentralized exchange in the Chia ecosystem. It’s based on offers (partially signed transactions), enabling trustless limit order books and making dexie a fully non-custodial platform for trading the "One Market" on Chia.
Every DBX token holder is a member of dexie, can make proposals and has control over treasury decisions. Voting power is proportional to the amount of dexie bucks a member holds.
Understanding the tokenomics of dexie bucks (DBX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
