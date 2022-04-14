DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics
DePay (DEPAY) Information
DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi. Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies.
The first truly decentralized multichain payment protocol built on DeFi. ETHOnline finalist, made in Switzerland (Crypto Valley).
DePay tools include:
- Payments: Accept Cryptocurrencies
- Sales: Sell your Token
- Donations: Receive Crypto support
- Subscriptions: Recurring payments
- Swap: Best price swap
- Payroll: Payroll streams
- Wallet: Payments & DeFi
- Credit: Streams as collateral
- DePay PRO: Analytics & Insights
The DePay difference
-
Chain Agnostic (Multichain) DePay is extensible around any blockchain, ensuring a competitive cross-chain future.
-
Permissionless No one can be technically excluded from using DePay and no registration is required.
-
Trustless Every intermediate step is replaced by smart contracts which are connected to decentralized liquidity pools.
-
Easy to use Our ambition was to create an even easier user experience than you're used to from shopping in current non-crypto e-commerce stores.
-
Open Source The DePay protocol will always remain open source.
-
Multinetwork DePay automatically detects & switches the network if required.
DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DePay (DEPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DePay (DEPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEPAY's tokenomics, explore DEPAY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.