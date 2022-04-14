Discover key insights into DePay (DEPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DePay (DEPAY) Information

DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi. Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies.

The first truly decentralized multichain payment protocol built on DeFi. ETHOnline finalist, made in Switzerland (Crypto Valley).

DePay tools include:

Payments: Accept Cryptocurrencies

Sales: Sell your Token

Donations: Receive Crypto support

Subscriptions: Recurring payments

Swap: Best price swap

Payroll: Payroll streams

Wallet: Payments & DeFi

Credit: Streams as collateral

DePay PRO: Analytics & Insights

The DePay difference

Chain Agnostic (Multichain) DePay is extensible around any blockchain, ensuring a competitive cross-chain future.

Permissionless No one can be technically excluded from using DePay and no registration is required.

Trustless Every intermediate step is replaced by smart contracts which are connected to decentralized liquidity pools.

Easy to use Our ambition was to create an even easier user experience than you're used to from shopping in current non-crypto e-commerce stores.

Open Source The DePay protocol will always remain open source.

Multinetwork DePay automatically detects & switches the network if required.