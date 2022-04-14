Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics
Delta Exchange Token - DETO is an ERC-20 utility and rewards token that will power Delta Exchange and is integrated across the value chain of the exchange. With DETO, we aim to converge the best of features from CeFi and DeFi. It utilizes market-making pools for liquidity, making it similar to existing DeFi automated market makers, with some important differences.
Salient features of DETO:
- Trade Farming: Traders earn DETO proportional to their trading on Delta.
- Liquidity Mining (AMM) on single currency pools (BTC and USDT) and more will be added eventually.
- Robo-Trading: Earn potential yield and DETO by investing in trading strategy pools.
- Minimum Support Price (MSP): Delta will accept DETO for >= $0.10 as trading fees.
- Buybacks: Delta Exchange will use a part of the fee earned on the exchange to buyback DETO.
- Staking and Exchange Utility: Staking with fair lock-up periods. Use DETO to pay fees, use as margin, etc.
Delta Exchange is a robust crypto derivatives exchange, offering Futures and Options on Bitcoin and 60+ Altcoins. It was founded in 2018 and backed by marquee investors like Aave, Kyber Network, SinoGlobal Capital, Spartan Group, CoinFund, LuneX, G1 Ventures, gumi Cryptos, BR Capital and more.
Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Delta Exchange (DETO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DETO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DETO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
