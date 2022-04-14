DELI FM (DELIFM) Tokenomics
DELI FM (DELIFM) Information
DELI FM is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project centered around a 24/7 AI-generated radio livestream. The radio show originated on the Radix chain, partially funded by Dan Hughes, founder and lead developer of the Radix DLT ecosystem. The stream is hosted by a fictional character named Buzz Shipmann, an anthropomorphic cardboard box who delivers surreal news, fictional advertisements, and music from the imaginary town of Deliverance, Kansas. $DELIFM is the native token associated with this project and is used to engage the community through gamified experiences, token-gated content, and upcoming utility integrations such as NFT airdrops and listener rewards. The stream operates autonomously via a complex automation stack, combining AI-generated content, dynamic overlays, and scheduled interactions. The project serves both as a crypto-native news/entertainment channel and a satirical commentary on the digital finance ecosystem.
DELI FM (DELIFM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
DELI FM (DELIFM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
DELIFM Price Prediction
Disclaimer
