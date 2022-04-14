Dejitaru Hoshi (HOSHI) Information

Hoshi is the guiding star of crypto. With its community ran structure and pure tokenomics, it sets the standard for cryptocurrency projects. No tax, renounced contract, and burned liquidity (locked forever) make it a safe choice. The fun and engaging community bring Hoshi to life. We are all made of stardust. We are all Hoshi!

Dejitaru Hoshi embodies the decentralized nature and principles shared across the decentralized finance space. Community ran and community driven, together, we use the guiding light of the Dejitaru Hoshi (Star) to guide us.