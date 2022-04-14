DeHub (DHB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeHub (DHB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeHub (DHB) Information DeHub is a gaming and streaming protocol powered by its own DePIN of shared computing power, enabling truly censorship-resistant content hosting, transcoding, and delivery. It is designed to solve major challenges faced by legacy media apps, including centralised moderation, demonetisation, deplatforming, limited monetisation options, lack of data ownership, and restricted creative freedom for content creators worldwide. First launched in 2021 by a team of proven social media experts, gamers, and entrepreneurs. Official Website: https://www.dehub.io Whitepaper: https://docs.dhb.gg Buy DHB Now!

DeHub (DHB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeHub (DHB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M Total Supply: $ 4.79B $ 4.79B $ 4.79B Circulating Supply: $ 4.79B $ 4.79B $ 4.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.04M $ 3.04M $ 3.04M All-Time High: $ 0.065827 $ 0.065827 $ 0.065827 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00063366 $ 0.00063366 $ 0.00063366 Learn more about DeHub (DHB) price

DeHub (DHB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeHub (DHB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DHB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DHB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DHB's tokenomics, explore DHB token's live price!

