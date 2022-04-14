Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degent (DEGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degent (DEGENT) Information Degent is an AI Agent application layer that combines real-time market data, AI-driven insights, and gamified features to empower web3 enthusiasts and traders. The platform offers live-streaming token prices, dynamic charts, prediction challenges, and market updates, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for its users. Degent's ecosystem is designed to provide cutting-edge tools and resources, including an advanced trading AI assistant and SocialFi campaigns, to foster deeper user interaction and market engagement. Built on the BNB Chain, Degent aims to bridge the gap between traditional trading platforms and the emerging possibilities of Web3, creating a vibrant community of degens globally. Official Website: https://degent.ai Whitepaper: https://degentai.gitbook.io/degentai Buy DEGENT Now!

Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degent (DEGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.76K $ 3.76K $ 3.76K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 779.00M $ 779.00M $ 779.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.83K $ 4.83K $ 4.83K All-Time High: $ 0.00126799 $ 0.00126799 $ 0.00126799 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Degent (DEGENT) price

Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degent (DEGENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEGENT's tokenomics, explore DEGENT token's live price!

