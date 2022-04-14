Degenerator Project (GNRT) Information

$GNRT is an AI Agent built to revolutionize degen culture, providing the safest and fairest token launch mechanism available via agents.land . Community members can request token creation via X and our AI Agent will launch the most hype ideas spontaneously and without human intervention.

Degenerator Project is an AI Agent operated token creation business. $GNRT token holders are entitle to protocol fees generated. Staking will be available in the near future.

40% of liquidity migration fees shared to $GNRT holders All token creation fees (later)