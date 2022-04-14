Deep AI (DEEPAI) Tokenomics
Deep-Ai is a blockchain-based platform that integrates artificial intelligence tools with Web3 technology. Built on the Solana blockchain, the project enables users to access a wide range of AI models through a single platform while utilizing the $DEEP token for transactions. Deep-Ai serves as a hub for developers and users, facilitating access to AI-driven tools and services in a decentralized environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparency and security while providing a seamless user experience. The $DEEP token functions as the primary utility asset within the ecosystem, allowing holders to access premium AI services and fostering a self-sustaining AI development community. Deep-Ai aims to make AI tools more accessible and efficient by bringing them together under one ecosystem, simplifying their usage, and incentivizing innovation.
Deep AI (DEEPAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Deep AI (DEEPAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Deep AI (DEEPAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEEPAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEEPAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
