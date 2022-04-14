Dayhub (DAY) Tokenomics
Dayhub (DAY) Information
Dayhub is the first ecosystem that revolutionizes funded trading using Blockchain transparency and fairness. Traders who pass a skills challenge gain access to substantial capital. Through blockchain and perpetual DEXs, Dayhub ensures fair profit distribution, contrasting from traditional centralized firms.
Dayhub transforms industry utilising blockchain technology and decentralization.
Funded trading allows traders to access significant capital provided by a firm, often up to several hundred thousand dollars. To qualify, traders must first pay a fee to enter a trading test called a challenge, which has specific rules and objectives. If they achieve the target without breaking any rules, they receive the funding. Continued trading must adhere to the firm’s guidelines, and any violation results in loss of access to the funds.
Dayhub is revolutionizing the funded trading industry by creating a decentralized ecosystem where traders, after passing a skills test known as the challenge, can receive up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in trading capital. Unlike traditional centralized firms, Dayhub ensures a fair distribution of profits between organizers and traders through blockchain technology and the development of perpetual DEXs.
Dayhub (DAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dayhub (DAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dayhub (DAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dayhub (DAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DAY's tokenomics, explore DAY token's live price!
DAY Price Prediction
Want to know where DAY might be heading? Our DAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.