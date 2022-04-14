Data Lake (LAKE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Data Lake (LAKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Data Lake (LAKE) Information

Data Lake has built a global medical data donation program - tokenised and created with web3 technologies - in order to solve the most pressing issue in medical science; access to high-quality medical data.

Data Lake system uses blockchain technology to record and verify donor consent, ensuring their data is only used with express permission as evidenced on the blockchain. This consent system is running on Polygon chain, an ETH L2 chain with low fees, fast transactions, and optimal scalability. Additionally our medical data ecosystem is powered by $LAKE, an ERC20 token on Ethereum chain that is an entry-ticket to participating, powers donors rewards, and has various other utilities.

Official Website:
https://data-lake.co
Whitepaper:
https://data-lake.co/whitepaper

Data Lake (LAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Data Lake (LAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.23M
Total Supply:
$ 2.50B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.56B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.58M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04781821
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00143186
Data Lake (LAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Data Lake (LAKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LAKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LAKE's tokenomics, explore LAKE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.