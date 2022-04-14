Dastra Network (DAN) Information

Dastra.Network, a cutting-edge WEB 3 ecosystem. Our mission is to provide IT startups and high-tech companies with a comprehensive range of services for the development and implementation of innovative WEB 3 products and solutions. At Dastra.Network, we transform the complex world of blockchain into an understandable and accessible infrastructure, encompassing key tools for successful operation in the WEB 3 era: * Creation of tokens and NFTs in the most demanded blockchain networks. * Project placement on our launchpad for effective fundraising. * DAO organization for decentralized management and community-driven key decision making. * Conducting AirDrops to expand your audience and increase loyalty. * Organizing staking to enhance the long-term attractiveness of your tokens. We are committed to making WEB 3 solutions not only technologically advanced but also intuitive and accessible to everyone. Our approach combines innovation with practicality, eliminating technical barriers and opening new opportunities for your business.