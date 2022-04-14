Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Information

Trading analytics dashboard and social trading platform for retail crypto traders. Dash 2 Trade offers:

  • Strategy builder and Backtester: Accessible tools for backtesting allows users to assess whether or not their trading strategy is profitable.
  • Presale Section: Bring clarity of information to this large and underserved market in the crypto space.
  • Risk profiler: Establish a trader’s risk profile and the trading style most suited to them e.g. day trading / swing trading.
  • Trading signals: Provides actionable insight for retail traders based on event driven outlier detection algorithms.
  • Social trading: Trading competitions and shareable signals.

Official Website:
https://dash2trade.com/

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dash 2 Trade (D2T), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 186.07K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 473.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 392.97K
All-Time High:
$ 0.053805
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00039313
Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of D2T tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many D2T tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand D2T's tokenomics, explore D2T token's live price!

D2T Price Prediction

Want to know where D2T might be heading? Our D2T price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.