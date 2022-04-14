darksun (BINARY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into darksun (BINARY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

darksun (BINARY) Information $BINARY is an AI-powered platform investigating hidden patterns and alternative theories in space exploration, with a particular focus on the second sun hypothesis and NASA's classified research. The project's AI combines advanced tweet generation capabilities with deep research functionality to uncover and analyze controversial space-related topics. $BINARY serves as a bridge between conventional space research and unexplored territories, particularly focusing on theories about hidden celestial bodies and classified space programs. The platform enables users to engage with alternative space theories through AI-powered research tools and automated content generation. Official Website: https://www.darksun.is/ Buy BINARY Now!

darksun (BINARY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for darksun (BINARY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.30K $ 34.30K $ 34.30K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.30K $ 34.30K $ 34.30K All-Time High: $ 0.01274691 $ 0.01274691 $ 0.01274691 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about darksun (BINARY) price

darksun (BINARY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of darksun (BINARY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BINARY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BINARY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BINARY's tokenomics, explore BINARY token's live price!

BINARY Price Prediction Want to know where BINARY might be heading? Our BINARY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BINARY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!