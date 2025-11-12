Daifuku is a real Shiba Inu dog in based in Japan. Daifuku is well loved and recognized globally being the star of many memes and photos/videos. Daifuku is a community driven project with brand recognition. Daifuku also serves to teach the lessons of decentralization and treating each other respectfully. Daifuku was rugged and true colors showed, the Daifuku community has come for their revenge. Community participation and empowerment while also paying respect to a famous Shiba Inu. Daifuku will provide that much needed integrity and transparency in the industry.