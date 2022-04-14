CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Tokenomics

CZ is a leading memecoin on the Hyperliquid platform, consistently ranking within the top 10 in trading volume since its inception. The token pays homage to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former CEO of Binance, acknowledging his significant impact on the crypto industry. CZ on Hyperliquid has been running a countdown since the day it was released. The project is spearheaded by NMTD, a prominent figure in the Hyperliquid community and co-creator of HyperFUN, which is already listed on CoinGecko. CZ holders benefit from regular airdrops of new tokens released on Hyperliquid, enhancing the token's value proposition. Additionally, a swap page for CZ is currently in development on the testnet, set to launch when Hyperliquid fully adopts EVM compatibility, further expanding the token's utility.

Market Cap:
$ 526.15K
$ 526.15K$ 526.15K
Total Supply:
$ 4.43M
$ 4.43M$ 4.43M
Circulating Supply:
$ 4.43M
$ 4.43M$ 4.43M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 526.15K
$ 526.15K$ 526.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.800928
$ 0.800928$ 0.800928
All-Time Low:
$ 0.107921
$ 0.107921$ 0.107921
Current Price:
$ 0.118675
$ 0.118675$ 0.118675

CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CZ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

