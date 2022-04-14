CZ on Hyperliquid (CZ) Information

CZ is a leading memecoin on the Hyperliquid platform, consistently ranking within the top 10 in trading volume since its inception. The token pays homage to Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former CEO of Binance, acknowledging his significant impact on the crypto industry. CZ on Hyperliquid has been running a countdown since the day it was released. The project is spearheaded by NMTD, a prominent figure in the Hyperliquid community and co-creator of HyperFUN, which is already listed on CoinGecko. CZ holders benefit from regular airdrops of new tokens released on Hyperliquid, enhancing the token's value proposition. Additionally, a swap page for CZ is currently in development on the testnet, set to launch when Hyperliquid fully adopts EVM compatibility, further expanding the token's utility.