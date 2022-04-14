CUSTODIY (CTY) Information

Custodiy is the Platform for the creation of Smart contracts. WEBSITE WEB3 integrated directly with the bnb chain. WEBAPP to open contracts on multiple chains: ETH, BINANCE.

The use of stable coins guarantees the stability of the value held by the contract. CustodIy uses stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, PAX, BUSD.

All services on the Custodiy Webapp, such as opening contracts or archiving documents are paid for via CTY token