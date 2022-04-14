CryptoUnity (CUT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CryptoUnity (CUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
CryptoUnity (CUT) Information

CryptoUnity is a platform where beginners buy crypto, cold-store it, and learn as they go.

CryptoUnity is a beginner-focused crypto platform where education and security go hand in hand. The educational exchange is easy to use and lets users learn on the go, while they explore the platform and all its features needed on the journey.

With the slogan “Start simple, Stay secure”, CryptoUnity also emphasizes safety as a top priority, setting new standards in the industry. Not only is CryptoUnity the first to implement a cold wallet to a centralized exchange, giving the user important ownership over his keys (and his coins), but it is also pioneering in the usage of an external custodian to look over the user's funds.

By separating them from those of the company, CryptoUnity is providing an additional layer, not only of security but also user certainty.

Official Website:
https://cryptounity.org
Whitepaper:
https://docsend.com/view/s/49n8q3ief7tnwgyc

CryptoUnity (CUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoUnity (CUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 109.19K
$ 109.19K
Total Supply:
$ 988.83M
$ 988.83M
Circulating Supply:
$ 250.80M
$ 250.80M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 430.49K
$ 430.49K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01388805
$ 0.01388805
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00043535
$ 0.00043535

CryptoUnity (CUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoUnity (CUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CUT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CUT's tokenomics, explore CUT token's live price!

CUT Price Prediction

Want to know where CUT might be heading? Our CUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.