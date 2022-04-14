CryptoDM (CDM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CryptoDM (CDM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CryptoDM (CDM) Information CryptoDM is a novel ERC-20 project with a token under the name $CDM. CryptoDM is building an advanced privacy-first social platform for Ethereum users, enhancing transparency through a wallet-to-wallet XMTP messaging client and an X-like short form microblogging tool. Beta Functionalities that are live include: Message: Wallet-to-Wallet Messaging Client

Microblog: X-Like Wallet Microblogging Tool

Data: Real-Time In Messenger Crypto Data Official Website: https://cryptodm.io Whitepaper: https://cryptodm-documentation.gitbook.io/cryptodm-documentation Buy CDM Now!

CryptoDM (CDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CryptoDM (CDM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 900.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.45K All-Time High: $ 0.065531 All-Time Low: $ 0.01406373 Current Price: $ 0.01644713

CryptoDM (CDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoDM (CDM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CDM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CDM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CDM's tokenomics, explore CDM token's live price!

