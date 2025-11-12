Crumbcat (CRUMB) Tokenomics
Crumbcat (CRUMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crumbcat (CRUMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Crumbcat (CRUMB) Information
CRUMB is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, centered around a lovable GIF cat that has quickly become an symbol of Solana’s/Jupiters meme culture. Dubbed “Crumbcat,” this feline is not just another internet kitty - it’s the first major meme cat on Jupiter, the largest DEX aggregator on Solana, and also features in the Official Jupiter Theme Song, giving it both cultural and cosmic significance.
At its core, CRUMB embraces the whimsical, community-driven nature of meme tokens. There are no promises of groundbreaking utility or complicated tokenomics—just pure internet joy, community vibes, and the spirit of decentralized fun. It’s a celebration of meme culture, Web3 creativity, and the Solana ecosystem.
Crumbcat lives at the intersection of internet culture and Solana speed. The token has already gained traction, with over 1,000 holders and a market cap approaching $1 million. It’s actively traded on popular Solana platforms like Jupiter (verified), Phantom, Meteora DAMM V2, and Maestro Bot. The CRUMB community is growing fast.
Visually, CRUMB leans hard into its aesthetic: a looping, purring, and chaotic-yet-charming animated cat that perfectly captures the energy of the project. Behind the meme is a team focused on creating a fun, engaging experience without overpromising or overcomplicating. Instead of a whitepaper full of jargon, CRUMB gives you a GIF, a song, and a chance to vibe.
So what is CRUMB really about? It’s about community. It’s about Solana. It’s about cat GIFs. It’s about not taking crypto too seriously while still showing up, holding strong, and building something weirdly wonderful—together. Whether you’re in it for the memes, the music, or the meows, CRUMB offers a lighthearted space to join a galactic journey powered by cuteness, culture, and crypto.
Crumbcat (CRUMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Crumbcat (CRUMB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRUMB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRUMB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CRUMB's tokenomics, explore CRUMB token's live price!
CRUMB Price Prediction
Want to know where CRUMB might be heading? Our CRUMB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for