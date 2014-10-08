Crown (CRW) Tokenomics

Crown (CRW) Information

Crown describes itself as a multi-channel scalable Blockchain solution provider leveraging environmentally friendly technology that has been evolving since October 08, 2014, the date of the Genesis Block of Crown.

Crown aims to provide a complete ecosystem including the ability to create blockchains, smart contract data, governance and scalable analysis for single- or multi-chain custom projects hosted directly within the Crown Platform's network. Crown Platform aims to provide scale benefits with low ecological impact because it is based on the MNPOS protocol, reducing operating costs and carbon footprint.

Crown Plateform offers specific research, development and production functionalities via NFTs. It aims to offer interoperability of concrete solutions and optimal security within its decentralized network. Users can create DApps, remote programs, various games and move towards a new form of non-fungible interactive chain marketing, laying the foundation for tracking and analyzing data in the global chain. Crown Platform aims to become the ideal multi-channel solution for real, daily, cheap and accessible use at any time.

This is now a time of great opportunity to harness the power of Crown to make the exploitation and use of your assets, any value of public data that is not fungible on an unchangeable Blockchain database at any time, accessible.

Official Website:
https://crownplatform.com/

Crown (CRW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crown (CRW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.21K
Total Supply:
$ 42.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 34.07M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 32.30K
All-Time High:
$ 4.6
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00016879
Current Price:
$ 0.00076907
Crown (CRW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Crown (CRW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CRW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CRW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

