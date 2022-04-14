Cope (COPE) Tokenomics
Cope (COPE) Information
COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2.
Cope (COPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cope (COPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cope (COPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cope (COPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COPE's tokenomics, explore COPE token's live price!
COPE Price Prediction
Want to know where COPE might be heading? Our COPE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.