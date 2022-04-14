Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics

Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Information

In a world driven by hype, $Conscious is here to awaken the space, bridging Web3, self awareness, and community-driven vibes. No noise, just pure consciousness.

Through the tools, insights, sessions, and discussions within our community, we’re launching our Mental Health-Oriented DeScience Program. This initiative will provide support to those in need through technology, resources, expertise, and funding. Sharing is caring.

Official Website:
https://consciousness.care

Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 212.86M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 212.86M
All-Time High:
$ 0.2223
All-Time Low:
$ 0.055157
Current Price:
$ 0.212864
Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CONSCIOUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CONSCIOUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CONSCIOUS's tokenomics, explore CONSCIOUS token's live price!

