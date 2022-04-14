Compendium (CMFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Compendium (CMFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Compendium (CMFI) Information Compendium offers useful tools to help make life in the crypto markets and metaverse simpler. Trade manually, build your own algorithmic strategies, or have one of our many automated systems do it for you in just a few clicks. CMFI is the native utility token for the expanding Compendium trading tool ecosystem. Managed by the Compendium Foundation to scale interactions with Compendium, Compendex, and other on-platform integrations within Solana and other blockchains. Official Website: https://compendium.finance Whitepaper: https://compendium.finance/litepaper Buy CMFI Now!

Compendium (CMFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Compendium (CMFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.02K $ 18.02K $ 18.02K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 118.69M $ 118.69M $ 118.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.92K $ 75.92K $ 75.92K All-Time High: $ 0.138556 $ 0.138556 $ 0.138556 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015185 $ 0.00015185 $ 0.00015185 Learn more about Compendium (CMFI) price

Compendium (CMFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Compendium (CMFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CMFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CMFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CMFI's tokenomics, explore CMFI token's live price!

CMFI Price Prediction Want to know where CMFI might be heading? Our CMFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

