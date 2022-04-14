COMDEX (CMDX) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Comdex is an interchain DeFi infrastructure layer housing a suite of composable solutions on-chain.
What can your token be used for? $CMDX token functions – usage as gas fees, Staking, Governance, Collateralization, LP rewards
Comdex dApps
- cSwap_DEX –
- Decentralized exchange to swap/ trade, and farm tokens
- It uses AMM liquidity pools that brings cross-chain markets and limit orders.
- At present: 25 pools are Live with 14+ 2 tokens
- Unique concept of Master & Child pools - Liquidity only in child pools are incentivized thru external rewards & Equal Liquidity in master & child pools are incentivized thru internal and external rewards
- Harbor Protocol / Composite Money $CMST stablecoin –
- $CMST is an over-collateralized stablecoin backed by Interchain assets
- Harbor protocol, the platform to mint $CMST
- $HARBOR, governance token of $CMST
- HARBOR, not used as collateral to mint $CMST to maintain solvency
- Commodo – IBC native lending and borrowing platform
- It introduces the concept of isolated money markets with bridged assets
- it limits the pairings to the bridged assets, allowing for single lending pair to concentrate liquidity and reduce risks
COMDEX (CMDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COMDEX (CMDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CMDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CMDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
