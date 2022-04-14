cliza (CLIZA) Tokenomics
cliza (CLIZA) Information
Cliza is a token launchpad protocol that streamlines the often complicated process of deploying ERC‑20 tokens and adding initial liquidity, all from a single public tweet. By tagging “@cliza_ai” on X (formerly Twitter), anyone can deploy a new token, set up single‑sided liquidity on Uniswap v3, and permanently lock the liquidity position. Under the hood, Cliza creates a Uniswap pool, mints 100% (or a specified percentage) of the newly deployed tokens into that pool, and then locks the corresponding Uniswap v3 NFT to protect against rug pulls. Additionally, Cliza splits trading fees so that 90% are routed back to the original token creator’s smart wallet—generated seamlessly via Privy—while 10% go to Cliza for service and maintenance. This innovative system removes most of the friction and complexity typically associated with token launches by eliminating private key management hurdles, discouraging bot sniping through obfuscated contract addresses, and promoting a fair launch environment. By reducing technical overhead, Cliza opens up tokenization for a wide variety of use cases, spanning art, music, open‑source software, or even personal brands, all with minimal risk and effort for creators.
cliza (CLIZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for cliza (CLIZA).
cliza (CLIZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of cliza (CLIZA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLIZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLIZA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
