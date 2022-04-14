CJournal (CJL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CJournal (CJL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CJournal (CJL) Information CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. CJournal is committed to building a decentralized journalism platform, where anyonecanbecome a publisher. It allows media professionals to operate independently of traditional media platforms and capital, and to publish authentic, objective, and accurate news.In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. Official Website: https://cjournal.xyz/index Whitepaper: https://cjournal.xyz/CJournal-Whitepaper.pdf Buy CJL Now!

CJournal (CJL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CJournal (CJL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.98M $ 21.98M $ 21.98M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 369.42M $ 369.42M $ 369.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.49M $ 59.49M $ 59.49M All-Time High: $ 0.061429 $ 0.061429 $ 0.061429 All-Time Low: $ 0.04923061 $ 0.04923061 $ 0.04923061 Current Price: $ 0.059497 $ 0.059497 $ 0.059497 Learn more about CJournal (CJL) price

CJournal (CJL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CJournal (CJL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CJL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CJL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CJL's tokenomics, explore CJL token's live price!

