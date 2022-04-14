Circuits of Value (COVAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Circuits of Value (COVAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Circuits of Value (COVAL) Information
Emblem Vault is the NFT platform that enables cross-chain transfers of any digital asset, and $COVAL is the fuel that powers it all!
Official Website: https://emblem.pro

Circuits of Value (COVAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Circuits of Value (COVAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 1.42M
Total Supply: $ 1.78B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.78B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.42M
All-Time High: $ 0.250821
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00079477

Circuits of Value (COVAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Circuits of Value (COVAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of COVAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COVAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

