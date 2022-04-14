Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chonk the Frog (CHONK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Information A coin to celebrate the animations of chonk the frog! I have been creating animations across multiple social media accounts for the last few years. They are bright colourful and aim to bring joy to everyone! This project is to help interact with the 2million+ community and find ways to give back for all of their support! Chonk is simple and bright and fun and hopefully this project can be an extension of this Official Website: https://chonk.space Buy CHONK Now!

Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chonk the Frog (CHONK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.08K $ 18.08K $ 18.08K Total Supply: $ 916.82M $ 916.82M $ 916.82M Circulating Supply: $ 916.82M $ 916.82M $ 916.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.08K $ 18.08K $ 18.08K All-Time High: $ 0.0042589 $ 0.0042589 $ 0.0042589 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Chonk the Frog (CHONK) price

Chonk the Frog (CHONK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chonk the Frog (CHONK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHONK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHONK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHONK's tokenomics, explore CHONK token's live price!

