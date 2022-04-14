Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Tokenomics
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Information
Chilling Toad ($CTOAD) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain, representing a laid-back, community-driven ethos. The project’s purpose is to foster a fun and inclusive ecosystem centered around the "chill" lifestyle, encouraging community engagement, creativity, and relaxation.
Key Features: Community-Driven: The $CTOAD token powers an active and engaging community of like-minded individuals who value humor, creativity, and stress-free collaboration.
Accessibility: With a focus on simplicity, $CTOAD offers easy access and low barriers to entry for new blockchain users, leveraging Solana’s fast and low-cost infrastructure. $CTOAD is more than a meme token—it’s a representation of a carefree lifestyle, providing value to its holders through ongoing community-led initiatives and innovative integrations within the blockchain space.
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chilling Toad (CTOAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chilling Toad (CTOAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTOAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTOAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CTOAD's tokenomics
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.