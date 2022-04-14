ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI) Information

What Is ChAtoshI (CHATOSHI)?

ChAtoshI is a proprietary AI-powered Web3 browser and search engine that enables its users to simply and effectively navigate all aspects of blockchain and the wider Web3 ecosystem. Simply put, Chatoshi.ai aims to be the Google of Web3, redefining how users interact trade on, search, and interact with the blockchain. From an an advanced AI agent, to a crypto search engine, to an integrated Web3 Solana browser, Chatoshi empowers users to:

Discover and meet all their crypto-related demands

Access real-time market insights

Navigate and utilize decentralized applications (dApps)

Explore and understand the blockchain ecosystem with ease

More than just a coin, ChAtoshI is your intelligent companion for the decentralized future, combining cutting-edge AI with Web3 functionality.