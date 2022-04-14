Charli3 (C3) Tokenomics
Charli3 (C3) Information
Charli3 is the first decentralized oracle being built on Cardano. This allows Charli3 to have all the benefits of existing successful oracle protocols, while having the flexibility of a much more agile blockchain backbone.
Charli3 finds a niche within the Cardano ecosystem. By being native to Cardano’s blockchain, it will have the lowest barrier to entry for functioning as the standard decentralized oracle of all Cardano based projects. The added benefit of being on Cardano’s blockchain includes agility of the network, and being in a low transaction fee environment. While these advantages may seem subtle, the growth of any decentralized oracle relies on it’s adoption. Charli3 will be the clear choice for any project building on the Cardano Blockchain.
Charli3 (C3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Charli3 (C3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Charli3 (C3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Charli3 (C3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of C3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many C3 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand C3's tokenomics, explore C3 token's live price!
C3 Price Prediction
Want to know where C3 might be heading? Our C3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.